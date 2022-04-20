Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.07 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $253.37 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The company has a market capitalization of $135.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,930,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,033,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $682,507,000 after purchasing an additional 984,406 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 625.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after purchasing an additional 950,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

