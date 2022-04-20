Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL) Insider Sells £96,275.68 in Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Rating) insider John Parker sold 7,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($17.77), for a total transaction of £96,275.68 ($125,261.10).

Carnival Co. & stock opened at GBX 1,378 ($17.93) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,345.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,408.05. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,047 ($13.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,890.20 ($24.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.82) price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

