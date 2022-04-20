J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider John Hutson Acquires 1,171 Shares

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) insider John Hutson acquired 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.50) per share, with a total value of £8,548.30 ($11,121.91).

JDW opened at GBX 733.50 ($9.54) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 809.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 891.43. The company has a market cap of £944.38 million and a PE ratio of -6.93. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12 month low of GBX 712.50 ($9.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,640.15 ($21.34). The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

JDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.31) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.66) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J D Wetherspoon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,050 ($13.66).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.