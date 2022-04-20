Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Acquires £149.94 in Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) insider Phillip Bentley bought 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($195.08).

On Monday, March 7th, Phillip Bentley bought 210,748 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £99,051.56 ($128,872.70).

On Monday, February 7th, Phillip Bentley bought 69,017 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £41,410.20 ($53,877.44).

MTO stock opened at GBX 51.70 ($0.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68. Mitie Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 44.70 ($0.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £739.90 million and a P/E ratio of 14.36.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

