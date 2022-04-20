Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Acquires £149.94 in Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTOGet Rating) insider Phillip Bentley bought 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($195.08).

Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 7th, Phillip Bentley bought 210,748 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £99,051.56 ($128,872.70).
  • On Monday, February 7th, Phillip Bentley bought 69,017 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £41,410.20 ($53,877.44).

MTO stock opened at GBX 51.70 ($0.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68. Mitie Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 44.70 ($0.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £739.90 million and a P/E ratio of 14.36.

Mitie Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

