Head to Head Survey: enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) & Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) and Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neovasc has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares enVVeno Medical and Neovasc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enVVeno Medical $30,000.00 1,461.54 -$16.53 million N/A N/A Neovasc $2.55 million 9.82 -$24.89 million ($0.37) -1.00

enVVeno Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neovasc.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for enVVeno Medical and Neovasc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Neovasc 0 0 1 0 3.00

Neovasc has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,251.35%. Given Neovasc’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neovasc is more favorable than enVVeno Medical.

Profitability

This table compares enVVeno Medical and Neovasc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enVVeno Medical N/A -33.67% -32.36% Neovasc -952.85% -35.09% -27.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.0% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Neovasc shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

enVVeno Medical beats Neovasc on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

enVVeno Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®?, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.

Neovasc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neovasc, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

