ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) & NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Head to Head Contrast

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) and NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

This table compares ImmunoGen and NeuroSense Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen $69.86 million 16.45 -$139.30 million ($0.67) -7.78 NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NeuroSense Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImmunoGen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of ImmunoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of NeuroSense Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of ImmunoGen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunoGen and NeuroSense Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen -199.41% -98.58% -37.91% NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ImmunoGen and NeuroSense Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen 0 2 3 0 2.60 NeuroSense Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

ImmunoGen currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 96.74%. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 225.58%. Given NeuroSense Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroSense Therapeutics is more favorable than ImmunoGen.

Summary

NeuroSense Therapeutics beats ImmunoGen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. Its preclinical programs include IMGC936, an ADC in co-development with MacroGenics, Inc.; and IMGN151, an anti FRa product candidate. The company has collaborations with Roche; Amgen/Oxford BioTherapeutics; Bayer HealthCare AG; Eli Lilly and Company; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.; Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Debiopharm International SA; and MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases, such as ALS, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.