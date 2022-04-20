Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) vs. Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) and Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Outbrain shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chindata Group and Outbrain’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $447.58 million 4.29 $49.65 million $0.14 37.57 Outbrain $1.02 billion 0.58 $10.99 million N/A N/A

Chindata Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outbrain.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chindata Group and Outbrain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 2 0 2 0 2.00 Outbrain 0 0 2 0 3.00

Chindata Group currently has a consensus price target of $13.15, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Outbrain has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.39%. Given Chindata Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Outbrain.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and Outbrain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group 11.11% 3.18% 1.79% Outbrain 1.08% 32.43% 5.25%

Summary

Outbrain beats Chindata Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chindata Group (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Outbrain (Get Rating)

Outbrain Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising. It also provides Outbrain Amplify, a product suite for advertisers that provides an open web platform that helps users to connect with audiences on premium digital properties. The company's Outbrain Amplify solution also provides advertisers with access to ad inventory that support various formats, including text and image, video, interactive carousel, app install, and other forms of direct response; and ads optimized for engagement. Outbrain Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

