Analyzing Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) & American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB)

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Armstrong World Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Armstrong World Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and American Rebel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong World Industries $1.11 billion 3.98 $183.20 million $3.82 24.30 American Rebel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Armstrong World Industries has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Armstrong World Industries and American Rebel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong World Industries 2 0 7 0 2.56 American Rebel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus target price of $119.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.22%. Given Armstrong World Industries’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Armstrong World Industries is more favorable than American Rebel.

Profitability

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and American Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong World Industries 16.56% 40.62% 11.95% American Rebel N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Armstrong World Industries beats American Rebel on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company produces suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall systems; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and acoustical controls, facades, and partitions. It sells its commercial ceiling and architectural specialties products to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, such as large home centers. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

American Rebel Company Profile

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. provides designs and markets branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through retailers, local specialty sports, and hunting and firearms stores, as well as online. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

