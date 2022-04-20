SAP (SAP) to Release Earnings on Friday

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd. Analysts expect SAP to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. On average, analysts expect SAP to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. SAP has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.52.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,500,000 after buying an additional 32,158 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SAP by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 1,912.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 41,967 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,555,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

