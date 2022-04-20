Autoliv (ALV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Autoliv to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.36. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $110.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 51.51%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 140,146 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Autoliv by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Autoliv from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.31.

About Autoliv (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.