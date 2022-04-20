Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark has set its FY22 guidance at $5.60-$6.00 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $126.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.68. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,671,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 607,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,566,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

