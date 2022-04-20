Verizon Communications (VZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Verizon Communications has set its FY22 guidance at $5.40-5.55 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ stock opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.62. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $225.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 32,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.