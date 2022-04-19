Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of ELS stock opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.05 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 114.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.