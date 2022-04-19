Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 35,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

RHI opened at $109.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.96 and a 200-day moving average of $113.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.94 and a 1-year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

