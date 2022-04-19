Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 428 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $159.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley lowered M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.90.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

