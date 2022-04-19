$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.32. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.99 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

NYSE:PB opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.17. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

