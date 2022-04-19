Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,214 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAS opened at $83.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.16 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.12.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

