Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Position Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,003 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $16,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shares of APO opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 21.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.39.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

