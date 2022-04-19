RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Atb Cap Markets

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Atb Cap Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RES. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of RES stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.14 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RPC will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $3,525,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $4,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock valued at $16,397,775. Corporate insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPC by 20.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 82,480 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of RPC by 17.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of RPC by 20.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 143,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 24,120 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

