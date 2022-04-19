Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,697 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 35,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. PPL’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PPL’s payout ratio is -41.88%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

