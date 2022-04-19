Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 61.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Albemarle by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 1,102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after buying an additional 63,093 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Albemarle by 11.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ALB shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.81.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $209.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.48 and its 200-day moving average is $228.13. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $146.52 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 195.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.66%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

