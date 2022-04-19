Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in State Street by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.59.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.