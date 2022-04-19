Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,384 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,812,000 after acquiring an additional 278,159 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $11,762,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 168.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 135.5% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 128,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,903,000 after buying an additional 73,751 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.62.

Shares of SBNY opened at $266.61 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $216.00 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.20.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 20.4 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

