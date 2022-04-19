IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 278 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.37.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,975 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,348 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $110.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.67. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

