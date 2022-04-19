IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP stock opened at $120.21 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $119.08 and a one year high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.98 and a 200-day moving average of $146.06.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.