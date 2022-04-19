IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $558,000 Stock Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the third quarter valued at $104,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 102.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

SHYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

SHYF opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

