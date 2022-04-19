IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $505,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 391,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $96.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.08 and its 200 day moving average is $83.80.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.