Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 78.7% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 57.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $91.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day moving average of $66.82. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

