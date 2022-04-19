IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 277 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 119,632.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789,542 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $197,520,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $128,433,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $102,244,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co bought a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $101,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTM opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $58.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

