Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,951 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,556,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of PB opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $280.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PB. Wolfe Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.