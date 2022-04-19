J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2022

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHTGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $171.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

