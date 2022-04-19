Zacks: Analysts Expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 487.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $5.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

VNOM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 2.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $1,009,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,622,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,244,008.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 805,793 shares of company stock valued at $23,893,254 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,324,000 after acquiring an additional 52,959 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,836,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,437,000 after acquiring an additional 55,660 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,010,000 after acquiring an additional 130,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,727,000 after acquiring an additional 289,370 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,307,000 after acquiring an additional 98,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

