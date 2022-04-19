UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in UDR by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in UDR by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

UDR stock opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.02, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

