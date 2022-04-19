Tandem Diabetes Care’s (TNDM) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.
TNDM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.91.
Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $112.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.10 and a 200-day moving average of $125.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 490.26 and a beta of 0.52.
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $975,164,000 after buying an additional 672,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,427,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,851,000 after acquiring an additional 133,133 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $292,456,000 after acquiring an additional 205,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $248,095,000 after acquiring an additional 35,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,160,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.