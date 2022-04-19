Tandem Diabetes Care’s (TNDM) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $112.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.10 and a 200-day moving average of $125.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 490.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $975,164,000 after buying an additional 672,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,427,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,851,000 after acquiring an additional 133,133 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $292,456,000 after acquiring an additional 205,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $248,095,000 after acquiring an additional 35,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,160,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

