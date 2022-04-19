RPC (NYSE:RES) Receives Underperform Rating from Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $12.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. RPC has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.14 and a beta of 1.60.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPC will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 299,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $3,102,774.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $4,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock valued at $16,397,775. 65.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RPC by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after purchasing an additional 403,881 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in RPC by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RPC by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,484,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 198,457 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RPC by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 124,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in RPC by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,561,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 141,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

