Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.85. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 159.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

