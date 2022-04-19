Advisor Partners LLC Grows Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

Shares of CAH opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.11.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

