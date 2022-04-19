Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,563 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 398.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 93,532 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 109,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

PHM stock opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

