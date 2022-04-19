Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Raymond James by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of RJF stock opened at $110.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.08. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.06.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.