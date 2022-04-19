110,828 Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 110,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $71,443,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $35,485,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCID opened at 20.32 on Tuesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of 16.12 and a 12-month high of 57.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is 24.78 and its 200 day moving average is 33.01. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The business had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LCID shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 35.67.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

