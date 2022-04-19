Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,308 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after buying an additional 135,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,212,000 after buying an additional 127,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

