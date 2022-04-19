Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on J. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

J stock opened at $144.13 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 40.53%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.