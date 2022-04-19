Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Holdings Lowered by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,895,160 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 546,608 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 99,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $4,386,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,314,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,809,000 after buying an additional 110,286 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of WH stock opened at $87.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.