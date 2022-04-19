Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 417,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 265,004 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,248,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 431,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:MNMD opened at 0.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is 1.58. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of 0.79 and a 1-year high of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $380.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (Get Rating)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.
