Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $329,575,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,624,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17,147.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 641,478 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,017,000 after buying an additional 419,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,980,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $173.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $163.00 and a one year high of $213.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

