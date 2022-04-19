Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Travel + Leisure worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,288,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,315,000 after buying an additional 100,264 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,002,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,735,000 after acquiring an additional 196,370 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,178,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,795,000 after purchasing an additional 143,488 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,861,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,347,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,490,000 after purchasing an additional 377,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NYSE TNL opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.81.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

