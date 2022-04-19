Arizona State Retirement System Sells 151 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.63.

Shares of RGEN opened at $152.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $149.72 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.46.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

