Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,159 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,825 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $101,894,000 after purchasing an additional 457,498 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 219,170 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,114 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

