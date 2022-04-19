Advisor Partners LLC Buys 361 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nabors Industries worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $200.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.06. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $65.58 and a 1 year high of $207.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The company had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($23.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

