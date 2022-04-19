Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.79. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

